The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is an American multinational beverage corporation incorporated under Delaware’s General Corporation Law and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Coca-Cola Company has interests in the manufacturing, retailing, and marketing of nonalcoholic beverage concentrates and syrups.

The company produces Coca-Cola, invented in 1886 by pharmacist John Stith Pemberton. In 1889, the formula and brand were sold for $2,300 (roughly $67,000 today) to Asa Griggs Candler, who incorporated The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta in 1892.

The company has operated a franchised distribution system since 1889. The company largely produces syrup concentrate, which is then sold to various bottlers throughout the world who hold exclusive territories. The company owns its anchor bottler in North America, Coca-Cola Refreshments.

The company’s stock is listed on the NYSE and is part of DJIA and the S&P 500 and S&P 100 indexes. Revenue US$37.27 billion (2019).

