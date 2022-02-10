Stock Market Outlook 2022: Yahoo Finance Plus Webinar: Argus Analysts’s top picks for 2022

The year 2021 was a good one for stocks, fueled by reopening optimism, strong corporate earnings growth, and medical breakthroughs. Much of the market’s momentum was recorded in the 2021’s first half, before multiple challenges set in. These included inflation shocks beginning in late spring, a supply-chain crisis that impacted every industry by mid-summer, and rising interest rates amid the Fed’s increasingly restrictive monetary policy as the year wound down. The year 2022 opens with many of these challenges still in place, and the stock market likely faces a more-difficult path than was the case in 2021. With this in mind, Argus analysts will discuss what they see as the stocks best positioned to thrive in a challenging environment. Moving beyond the near-term noise, Argus Director of Research Jim Kelleher, CFA and Argus President John Eade will describe the operating outlook, competitive advantage, growth dynamic, and value proposition for a group of high-quality stocks they regard as well-positioned for outperformance in 2022. Not a Yahoo Finance Plus subscriber? Start your free trial to join future webinars live!

