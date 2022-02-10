St. Louis health director on COVID mask battle: ‘It’s astounding to see public health under assault’

Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the city of St. Louis, joins Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith and Emily McCormick to discuss the inconsistency of state health mandates across counties, mask mandates amid Omicron, and how pandemic impacts vary by state.

