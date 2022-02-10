Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Spanish Treasury Director Says Debt Markets Working Well” – below is their description.

Spain’s debt markets are “are working well in spite of volatility,” according to the country’s Treasury Director General Pablo de Ramon-Laca. He spoke on Feb. 9 on “Bloomberg Markets: European Close.” ——– Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/ Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.