Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Sonos CEO details audio trends and navigating ‘a very challenging quarter’” – below is their description.

#Sonos #SonosCEO #Sonos Sonos CEO Patrick Spence joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss first quarter earnings for the company, supply chain constraints, strong consumer demand, innovation, and the outlook for growth. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.