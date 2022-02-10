SocGen Is Raising Its Bonus Pool `Massively’

Slawomir Krupa, the head of Societe Generale SA’s Global Banking and Investor Solutions unit, says the Paris-based lender is raising its bonus pool “massively” after rebounding with a record profit from its first losing year in several decades.

