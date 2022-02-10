Russia begins military drills, convey protests go global, U.S. wins two Olympic gold medals

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Russia begins military drills, convey protests go global, U.S. wins two Olympic gold medals” – below is their description.

#Russia #RussiaUkraine #USOlympicGoldMedals

Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita reports the latest news from around the world including Russian-Belarus conducting joint military drills, New Zealand protestors arrested following demonstrations inspired by Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’, and U.S. athletes Chloe Kim and Nathan Chen winning big at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Earnings: Gap beats on revenue, Costco reports strong quarter

Category: Business

Market Check March 3: Stocks turns lower into the close

Category: Business

Why Russia is losing the information war against Ukraine

Category: Business

In This Story: Beijing

Beijing, China’s sprawling capital, has history stretching back 3 millennia. Yet it’s known as much for modern architecture as its ancient sites such as the grand Forbidden City complex, the imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

2 Recent Items: Beijing

Paralympian hits out at Beijing Games ban for athletes from Russia and Belarus | ITV News

Category: News

Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from Beijing Winter Paralympics in U-turn decision | ITV News

Category: News

In This Story: Belarus

Belarus, officially the Republic of Belarus and formerly known as Byelorussia or Belorussia, is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe. It is bordered by Russia to the northeast, Ukraine to the south, Poland to the west, and Lithuania and Latvia to the northwest. Its capital and most populous city is Minsk.

5 Recent Items: Belarus

Putin Says Ukraine Operation Is Going ‘According to Plan’

Category: News

Ukraine, Russia to Create Humanitarian Corridors to Evacuate Civilians

Category: News

Paralympian hits out at Beijing Games ban for athletes from Russia and Belarus | ITV News

Category: News

Bitcoin Mining Could Dent Russian Sanctions

Category: Cryptocurrency, News

DraftKings pulls betting on sports events in Russia and Belarus, F1 ends Russian Grand Prix deal

Category: Business

In This Story: Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.

As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.

2 Recent Items: Canada

Ontario providing $1 million for 1st Canadian PTSI treatment centre designed for first responders

Category: News

Conservatives push for Canadian pipeline approval amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Category: News

In This Story: Freedom

5 Recent Items: Freedom

It’s Official: They Lied

Category: Opinion

Champion Paralympian Karni Liddell left devastated by 2022 Queensland flood disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

Ukraine family desperate to treat daughter’s cancer – BBC News

Category: News

New Zealand authorities remove ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters from Parliament grounds | The World

Category: News

FULL SPEECH: President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union speech to Congress |

Category: News

In This Story: New Zealand

New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It consists of two main landmasses—the North Island and the South Island —and around 600 smaller islands, covering a total area of 268,021 square kilometres.

4 Recent Items: New Zealand

Firefighters involvement slammed, Wellingtonians clean up & Ukraine war intensifies | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Post-match interviews | RWC Final Qualifier

Category: Rugby Union

Heather Knight: England mentally fatigued after Ashes Test 🏏

Category: Cricket

Clashes break out at New Zealand parliament as police move in to clear anti-Covid curbs protest

Category: News

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Tracking Russian military movements in Ukraine

Category: News

Bitcoin Stalls as Threat of Crypto Sanctions Arise

Category: Cryptocurrency, Tech

Is Putin’s invasion of Ukraine backfiring?

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....