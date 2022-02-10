This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Russia and Belarus Begin Massive Military Exercises” – below is their description.
Russia and Belarus began their largest joint military exercises in years — involving thousands of troops, armor, fighter aircraft and missile-defense systems. The maneuvers, scheduled to last until Feb. 20, take place near Ukraine’s border as well as NATO members Poland and Lithuania. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans on invading Ukraine.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel
About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance
Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.
