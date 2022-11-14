Met Office – UK Weather published this video item, entitled “Week ahead 14/10/22 – More rain and wind – Met Office UK Weather Forecast” – below is their description.

This is the Met Office UK Weather forecast for the week ahead 14th November 2022.

A powerful jet stream will continue to bring spells of rain and wind to the UK this week. Winds will be particularly strong in the far northeast.

Bringing you this forecast for the week ahead is Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern.

