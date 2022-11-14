Week ahead 14/10/22 – More rain and wind – Met Office UK Weather Forecast

by
Week ahead 14/11/22 – more rain and wind – met office uk weather forecast

Met Office – UK Weather published this video item, entitled “Week ahead 14/10/22 – More rain and wind – Met Office UK Weather Forecast” – below is their description.

This is the Met Office UK Weather forecast for the week ahead 14th November 2022.

A powerful jet stream will continue to bring spells of rain and wind to the UK this week. Winds will be particularly strong in the far northeast.

Bringing you this forecast for the week ahead is Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern.

~

Make sure you never miss a daily forecast or important weather update by subscribing here – https://www.youtube.com/c/metoffice?sub_confirmation=1

We are the Met Office, the UK’s national weather service, and every day of the week we bring you a morning weather forecast and an afternoon weather forecast so that wherever you are in the UK we have you covered.

Make sure you subscribe so you can always keep up to date with the latest UK weather forecast. Forecast and any weather warnings are accurate at time of recording.

To ensure you have the most up to date weather information, check the hourly forecast and live warnings on the Met Office website or app.

Met Office – UK Weather YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Met Office - UK Weather

Recent from Met Office - UK Weather:

Friday morning forecast 18/11/22

Category: Weather

Snow – how much is too much?

Category: Agriculture, Weather

Weekend weather 17/11/22 – A bit of everything – Met Office UK Weather Forecast

Category: Weather

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.