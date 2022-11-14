Qatar’s World Cup legacy | FT Scoreboard

by
Qatar's world cup legacy | ft scoreboard

Financial Times published this video item, entitled “Qatar’s World Cup legacy | FT Scoreboard” – below is their description.

The FT looks at what the football World Cup means for the country, and what will happen to the stadium infrastructure and the future of the Fifa tournament.

#worldcup #qatar #fifa

See if you get the FT for free as a student (http://ft.com/schoolsarefree) or start a £1 trial: https://subs.ft.com/spa3_trial?segmentId=3d4ba81b-96bb-cef0-9ece-29efd6ef2132.

► To learn more, visit our website – https://channels.ft.com/en/ft-scoreboard

► Watch more videos from this series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrhpR40o4n5znEL2k6oL2g5SzV1cdls1D

► Check out our Community tab for more stories on the economy.

► Listen to our podcasts: https://www.ft.com/podcasts

► Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialtimes

Financial Times YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Financial Times

The Financial Times (FT) is an English-language international daily newspaper that has a special emphasis on business and economic news. It is headquartered in London, England, and is owned by Japanese company Nikkei, Inc.. The newspaper was founded in London in 1888 by James Sheridan and Horatio Bottomley.

Subscribe to the Financial Times #Ad

Recent from Financial Times:

FT Live subscriber webinar on the US midterms | FT

Category: Business

Are deposit return schemes really the best way to cut litter and emissions? | FT Food Revolution

Category: Business

Can India adapt to extreme heat? | FT Film

Category: Business

In This Story: FIFA

FIFA is a non-profit organization which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, fútsal and beach soccer. It is the highest governing body of football.

3 Recent Items: FIFA

FIFA Unveils Qatar World Cup Trophy

Category: News

Peter Crouch tells us about playing as himself on #fifa

Category: Entertainment

How Green Will the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Be?

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar

Category: News

FIFA Unveils Qatar World Cup Trophy

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.