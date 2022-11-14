Qatar’s World Cup legacy | FT Scoreboard

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - Financial Times
The Financial Times (FT) is an English-language international daily newspaper that has a special emphasis on business and economic news. It is headquartered in London, England, and is owned by Japanese company Nikkei, Inc.. The newspaper was founded in London in 1888 by James Sheridan and Horatio Bottomley.
Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.