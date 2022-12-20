New York Stock Exchange published this video item, entitled “Prove is the modern way of proving identity | Co-Founder & CEO Rodger Desai” – below is their description.
Prove is the modern way of proving identity. Co-Founder & CEO Rodger Desai tells us how Prove is helping consumers and companies transact with trust. #NYSEFloorTalk
Visit: https://www.prove.com/
#digitalidentity | #proveidentity | #authenticationNew York Stock Exchange YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.