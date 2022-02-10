Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Pepsi Sales Keep Growing Despite Higher Prices” – below is their description.

PepsiCo Inc. Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston says the company is gaining market share despite higher prices for their foods and beverages. Core earnings per share came in at $1.53, 1 cent ahead of estimates. He’s on “Bloomberg The Open.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

