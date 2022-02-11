Own Things That Benefit From a Steeper Curve: Davis

by

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Own Things That Benefit From a Steeper Curve: Davis” – below is their description.

Nancy Davis, founder and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management, discusses Federal Reserve policy, interest rates and her investment strategy. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: 16,000 Volunteers Coming to Fight

Category: Business

The David Rubenstein Show: TikTok CEO Shouzi Chew

Category: Business

End of Oligarch Era Nears

Category: Business

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Exclusive interview: John Adams, composer of ‘Nixon in China’

Category: News

UN draft resolution not ‘in line’ with China’s position

Category: News

Youth Talk Ep. 1: Employment still top priority in China

Category: News

China calls reports on Chinese-Russian coordination on Ukraine ‘fake news’ | The World

Category: News

Hong Kong leader denies citywide lockdown as more Covid aid arrives from mainland China

Category: News

Best democratic system is the one that fits: CPPCC spokesperson

Category: News

‘Bottlenecks still exist’ in China’s core technology

Category: News

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: 16,000 Volunteers Coming to Fight

Category: Business

This could be a ‘FOMO’ trade if investors sit out, says Defiance ETFs CIO

Category: News

The David Rubenstein Show: TikTok CEO Shouzi Chew

Category: Business

End of Oligarch Era Nears

Category: Business

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....