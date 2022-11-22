Nasdaq published this video item, entitled “Options Volume Trends and How They Have Impacted Stock Trading Patterns” – below is their description.

SpotGamma CEO Brent Kochuba joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss options volume trends and how they have impacted stock trading patterns. Nasdaq YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.