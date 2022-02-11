Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for teens 82% effective” – below is their description.
#Novavax #coronavirusvaccine #COVID19vaccineteens
Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani breaks down Novavax’s data on their COVID-19 adolescent trial on the COVID-19 vaccine for teens, its timeline for filing for emergency use authorization with the FDA, and international vaccine delays from the company.Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.