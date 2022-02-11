Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for teens 82% effective

#Novavax #coronavirusvaccine #COVID19vaccineteens

Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani breaks down Novavax’s data on their COVID-19 adolescent trial on the COVID-19 vaccine for teens, its timeline for filing for emergency use authorization with the FDA, and international vaccine delays from the company.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an American vaccine development company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with additional facilities in Rockville, Maryland and Uppsala, Sweden.

In This Story: Vaccine

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

