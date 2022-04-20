New York Stock Exchange published this video item, entitled “Neuberger Berman Rings The Closing Bell®” – below is their description.

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Neuberger Berman in celebration of the launch of their three active thematic ETFs (NYSE Arca: NBCT, NBDS, NBCC). To honor the occasion, Jason Tauber, Portfolio Manager, NBDS, will ring The Closing Bell®. New York Stock Exchange YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.