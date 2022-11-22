Stronghold Digital CEO on State of Bitcoin Mining Amid FTX Fallout

Stronghold digital ceo on state of bitcoin mining amid ftx fallout

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Stronghold Digital CEO on State of Bitcoin Mining Amid FTX Fallout” – below is their description.

Stronghold Digital Mining CEO Greg Beard discusses his outlook for the bitcoin mining industry as the collapse of crypto exchange FTX continues to ripple across the digital asset space and BTC sinks below $16,000. “The great unwind is happening now,” Beard said.

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies.

