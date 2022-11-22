‘Grayscale Discount’ Widens as FTX Contagion Spreads

Shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the world’s largest publicly traded crypto fund, are trading at a record discount relative to the price of the underlying bitcoin (BTC). “The Hash” discuss the impact of FTX’s fallout on the overall market. CoinDesk is an independent subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), which also owns Grayscale.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

