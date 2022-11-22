CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “‘Grayscale Discount’ Widens as FTX Contagion Spreads” – below is their description.

Shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the world’s largest publicly traded crypto fund, are trading at a record discount relative to the price of the underlying bitcoin (BTC). “The Hash” discuss the impact of FTX’s fallout on the overall market. CoinDesk is an independent subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), which also owns Grayscale. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

