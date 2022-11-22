CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Bitcoin Falls Below $16K; Coinbase Hits Lowest Price Since Going Public” – below is their description.

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) hit their lowest price since the the U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange went public in April 2021. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is drawing market attention after sister company Genesis Global Capital said its lending unit would halt customer withdrawals in the wake of the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire, Bernstein said in a research report Monday. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

