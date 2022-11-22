The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Official ‘Over the Gate’ Clip (2022) Dave Bautista

The guardians of the galaxy holiday special - official 'over the gate' clip (2022) dave bautista

IGN published this video item, entitled “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Official ‘Over the Gate’ Clip (2022) Dave Bautista” – below is their description.

Mantis and Drax commit crimes in this new clip from Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.

Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be streaming on Disney+ on November 25, 2022.

