Systemic Risks in Terra LUNA Ecosystem

by

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Systemic Risks in Terra LUNA Ecosystem” – below is their description.

Professor Ryan Clements of the University of Calgary discusses the dynamics of the Terra LUNA ecosystem as UST becomes the third-largest stablecoin. Clements explains the systemic risk issues of the UST stablecoin and the Anchor protocol’s role in maintaining traction. Plus, a conversation about outside investments and Terra’s bitcoin reserves.

Subscribe to CoinDesk on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CoinDesk?sub_confirmation=1

Site: https://www.coindesk.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/coindesk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3104779/admin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coindesk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoinDesk

Newsletters: https://www.coindesk.com/newsletters

CoinDesk Podcast Network: https://open.spotify.com/show/2jyIhkvAQhed8AWDZiPpSP

Markets Daily Crypto Roundup: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sDXM8BlxsUqzL2IqmLqwE

CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events, and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community.

#TerraLUNA #CryptoNews

CoinDesk YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CoinDesk

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

Recent from CoinDesk:

Crypto Industry Reacts to EU Regulatory Control

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media, Mergers & Acquisitions, Mining & Minerals

Moonbirds NFTs Fly Into Top Spot on OpenSea

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

VanEck Exec on BTC Price, LUNA Surge, and Prospects of a Spot Bitcoin ETF

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Media

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

4 Recent Items: Bitcoin

Bitcoin Bounces are Following Index Moves

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Legal, News

El Salvador’s Volcano Bonds & Shiba Inu Metaverse Controversy [ Crypto Espresso 04.20.22 ]

Category: Cryptocurrency

Market Coverage – Tuesday April 19 Yahoo Finance

Category: Business, Finance, Manufacturing, Media

Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (04/19/2022)

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance, Mining & Minerals

In This Story: Blockchain

A blockchain is a distributed database that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their crucial role in cryptocurrency systems, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. The innovation with a blockchain is that it guarantees the accuracy and security of a record of data and generates trust without the need for a trusted third party.

2 Recent Items: Blockchain

Framework Ventures Launches $400 Million DeFi Fund

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mergers & Acquisitions, Tech

El Salvador’s Volcano Bonds & Shiba Inu Metaverse Controversy [ Crypto Espresso 04.20.22 ]

Category: Cryptocurrency

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Planet Normal: Are attacks on PM just ‘parliamentary posturing’ after partygate apology? | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Lilly Singh: My Deepest Insecurities Led To My Greatest Achievements | E136

Category: Opinion

True Crime Story of the Shoe Fetish Slayer Jerry Brudos

Category: Law

In This Story: Stablecoin

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies where the price is designed to be pegged to a cryptocurrency, fiat money, or to exchange-traded commodities.

2 Recent Items: Stablecoin

VanEck Exec on BTC Price, LUNA Surge, and Prospects of a Spot Bitcoin ETF

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Media

Kraken Multi-Collateral Futures

Category: Cryptocurrency, Manufacturing

In This Story: Terra

Terra is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. According to its white paper, Terra combines the price stability and wide adoption of fiat currencies with the censorship-resistance of Bitcoin (BTC) and offers fast and affordable settlements.

Terra’s native token, LUNA, is used to stabilize the price of the protocol’s stablecoins. LUNA holders are also able to submit and vote on governance proposals, giving it the functionality of a governance token.

2 Recent Items: Terra

VanEck Exec on BTC Price, LUNA Surge, and Prospects of a Spot Bitcoin ETF

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Media

Goldman Sachs Partners with Galaxy Digital, Terra’s LUNA Set New Highs

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Investment Banking, Media

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....