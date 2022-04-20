CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Systemic Risks in Terra LUNA Ecosystem” – below is their description.
Professor Ryan Clements of the University of Calgary discusses the dynamics of the Terra LUNA ecosystem as UST becomes the third-largest stablecoin. Clements explains the systemic risk issues of the UST stablecoin and the Anchor protocol’s role in maintaining traction. Plus, a conversation about outside investments and Terra’s bitcoin reserves.
