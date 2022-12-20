CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Sam Bankman-Fried Prepares for US Extradition: Reports” – below is their description.
Sam Bankman-Fried will no longer contest extradition to the U.S. from the Bahamas, according to multiple media outlets. This comes as Bloomberg reports the former FTX CEO could be extradited to the U.S. as soon as Monday. “The Hash” panel weighs in on the latest legal developments of Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest.
CoinDesk YouTube Channel
About This Source - CoinDesk
CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.
