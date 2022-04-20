IGN published this video item, entitled “Netflix Cracks Down On Password Sharing After Losing 200k Subs – IGN The Fix: Entertainment” – below is their description.

Netflix account sharing might come to an end soon. Netflix wants to start cracking down on people sharing accounts. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix admitted that revenue growth seemingly slowed down and that the prevalence of streaming competition isn’t helping. But the big issue the company acknowledges is the sharing of a single account across multiple households. In the letter, #Netflix said, “The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently. While we work to reaccelerate our revenue growth – through improvements to our service and more effective monetization of multi-household sharing – we’ll be holding our operating margin at around 20%.” In other entertainment news, Zack Snyder shared photos of the first day of production on set for Rebel Moon in this tweet, giving us a glimpse at what once started off as a Star Wars concept he pitched to Lucasfilm. And finally, Vin Diesel revealed the Fast 10 logo. #IGN IGN YouTube Channel

