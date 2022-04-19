Moonbirds NFTs Fly Into Top Spot on OpenSea

by

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Moonbirds NFTs Fly Into Top Spot on OpenSea” – below is their description.

NFT project Moonbirds sold over $200 million during the first four days of its offering and is on pace for a record-setting trading volume. As the project now sits on the top of OpenSea’s volume leaderboard, “The Hash” group discusses what is driving interest in the NFT space, comparing Moonbirds to other noteworthy projects like the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events, and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community.

CoinDesk YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CoinDesk

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

