CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “FTX Developments; Who Moved 100 Bitcoins Tied to Defunct Crypto Exchange QuadrigaCX?” – below is their description.
“First Mover” dives into the mystery of the sudden movement of 100 BTC tied to the bankrupt Canadian crypto exchange, QuadrigaCX. The 100 BTC moved out of cold storage wallets after sitting dormant for more than three years. CoinDesk’s Nikhilesh De has the latest. Plus, CoinDesk Indices managing director Jodie Gunzberg has a quarterly review of the best and worst performing sectors in the crypto industry. And, on the heels of Argentina’s big win, former FIFA World cup player Jesse Lingard discusses linking soccer to Web3.
