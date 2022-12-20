FTX Developments; Who Moved 100 Bitcoins Tied to Defunct Crypto Exchange QuadrigaCX?

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “FTX Developments; Who Moved 100 Bitcoins Tied to Defunct Crypto Exchange QuadrigaCX?” – below is their description.

“First Mover” dives into the mystery of the sudden movement of 100 BTC tied to the bankrupt Canadian crypto exchange, QuadrigaCX. The 100 BTC moved out of cold storage wallets after sitting dormant for more than three years. CoinDesk’s Nikhilesh De has the latest. Plus, CoinDesk Indices managing director Jodie Gunzberg has a quarterly review of the best and worst performing sectors in the crypto industry. And, on the heels of Argentina’s big win, former FIFA World cup player Jesse Lingard discusses linking soccer to Web3.

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

A blockchain is a distributed database that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their crucial role in cryptocurrency systems, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. The innovation with a blockchain is that it guarantees the accuracy and security of a record of data and generates trust without the need for a trusted third party.

FIFA is a non-profit organization which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, fútsal and beach soccer. It is the highest governing body of football.

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

