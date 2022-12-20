CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Elon Musk’s Twitter Poll Asks if He Should Resign as CEO” – below is their description.

Elon Musk asked users on Twitter if he should step down as the head of the social media platform, with 57.5% voting in favor of the move. This comes as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin wrote in a recent tweet that Musk’s recent decisions could send the company on a “path to authoritarianism.” “The Hash” panel discusses Twitter’s latest censorship concerns. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.