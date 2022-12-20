Elon Musk’s Twitter Poll Asks if He Should Resign as CEO

Elon musk's twitter poll asks if he should resign as ceo

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled "Elon Musk's Twitter Poll Asks if He Should Resign as CEO"

Elon Musk asked users on Twitter if he should step down as the head of the social media platform, with 57.5% voting in favor of the move. This comes as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin wrote in a recent tweet that Musk’s recent decisions could send the company on a “path to authoritarianism.” “The Hash” panel discusses Twitter’s latest censorship concerns.

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

In This Story: Elon Musk

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer, engineer, and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

He has hit the headlines for a number of reasons including; marriage to Grimes, being sued by a cave rescuer, involvement in the promotion of cryptocurrency – mainly Bitcoin and Doge.

In This Story: Ethereum

Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain with smart contract functionality. Ether is the native cryptocurrency of the platform. Amongst cryptocurrencies, Ether is second only to Bitcoin in market capitalization. Ethereum was conceived in 2013 by programmer Vitalik Buterin.

In This Story: Vitalik Buterin

Vitaly Dmitriyevich “Vitalik” Buterin is a Russian-Canadian programmer and writer who is best known as one of the co-founders of Ethereum. Buterin became involved with cryptocurrency early in its inception, co-founding Bitcoin Magazine in 2011. In 2014, Buterin launched Ethereum with Gavin Wood.

