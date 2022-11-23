Matchroom Boxing published this video item, entitled “Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin Plus Undercard Media Workout” – below is their description.

We're live from London for the Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin plus undercard Media Workout in the build-up to Saturday night. Estimated timetable (BST) below: 14.00 – George Liddard 14.05 – Mark Dickinson 14.10 – Chev Clarke 14.15 – Anahi Sánchez 14.20 – Sandy Ryan 14.25 – Pat McCormack 14.30 – Ricards Bolotniks 14.40 – Craig Richards 14.50 – Nathan Gorman 15.00 – Fabio Wardley 15.10 – Jermaine Franklin 15.20 – Dillian Whyte #WhyteFranklin #DillianWhyte #Boxing

