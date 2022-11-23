Matchroom Boxing published this video item, entitled “Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin Plus Undercard Media Workout” – below is their description.
We’re live from London for the Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin plus undercard Media Workout in the build-up to Saturday night. Estimated timetable (BST) below:
14.00 – George Liddard
14.05 – Mark Dickinson
14.10 – Chev Clarke
14.15 – Anahi Sánchez
14.20 – Sandy Ryan
14.25 – Pat McCormack
14.30 – Ricards Bolotniks
14.40 – Craig Richards
14.50 – Nathan Gorman
15.00 – Fabio Wardley
15.10 – Jermaine Franklin
15.20 – Dillian Whyte
#WhyteFranklin #DillianWhyte #Boxing
