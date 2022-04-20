CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Crypto Industry Reacts to EU Regulatory Control” – below is their description.
Joshua Ellul, director of the Centre for Distributed Ledger Technology, shares insights into the current state of crypto regulation in the European Union as anti-privacy legislation is put forward in the European Parliament. Ellul discusses comparisons with the regulation of the banking sector, recent efforts by EU lawmakers to ban proof-of-work mining, and the transparent nature of blockchain technology.
#EUCryptoRegulation #CryptoNewsCoinDesk YouTube Channel
