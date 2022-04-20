Crypto Industry Reacts to EU Regulatory Control

Joshua Ellul, director of the Centre for Distributed Ledger Technology, shares insights into the current state of crypto regulation in the European Union as anti-privacy legislation is put forward in the European Parliament. Ellul discusses comparisons with the regulation of the banking sector, recent efforts by EU lawmakers to ban proof-of-work mining, and the transparent nature of blockchain technology.

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

A blockchain is a distributed database that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their crucial role in cryptocurrency systems, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. The innovation with a blockchain is that it guarantees the accuracy and security of a record of data and generates trust without the need for a trusted third party.

The European Union (EU) is a political and economic union of 27 member states that are located primarily in Europe. Its members have a combined area of 4,233,255.3 km² and an estimated total population of about 447 million.

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

