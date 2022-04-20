Coinbase Launches Beta NFT Marketplace

by

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Coinbase Launches Beta NFT Marketplace” – below is their description.

Crypto exchange Coinbase has launched the beta version of its NFT marketplace. “The Hash” group discusses the platform’s expansion into other areas of crypto besides trading, the growth of the NFT space, and Coinbase’s plans for progressive decentralization.

Subscribe to CoinDesk on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CoinDesk?sub_confirmation=1

Site: https://www.coindesk.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/coindesk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3104779/admin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coindesk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoinDesk

Newsletters: https://www.coindesk.com/newsletters

CoinDesk Podcast Network: https://open.spotify.com/show/2jyIhkvAQhed8AWDZiPpSP

Markets Daily Crypto Roundup: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sDXM8BlxsUqzL2IqmLqwE

CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events, and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community.

#Coinbase #CryptoNews #NFTs

CoinDesk YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CoinDesk

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

Recent from CoinDesk:

Systemic Risks in Terra LUNA Ecosystem

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

Crypto Industry Reacts to EU Regulatory Control

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media, Mergers & Acquisitions, Mining & Minerals

Moonbirds NFTs Fly Into Top Spot on OpenSea

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

In This Story: Blockchain

A blockchain is a distributed database that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their crucial role in cryptocurrency systems, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. The innovation with a blockchain is that it guarantees the accuracy and security of a record of data and generates trust without the need for a trusted third party.

2 Recent Items: Blockchain

Framework Ventures Launches $400 Million DeFi Fund

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mergers & Acquisitions, Tech

Systemic Risks in Terra LUNA Ecosystem

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

In This Story: Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN)

Coinbase, Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN) is an American cryptocurrency exchange platform that operates remote-first without an official physical headquarters. The company was founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, and as of March 2021, was the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States by trading volume. Coinbase IPO’d on the Nasdaq exchange on 14 April 2021, via a Direct Listing, they carry the stock ticker COIN.

5 Recent Items: Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN)

Crypto News: Insider Trading, BlackRock Takeover, ETH Merge & More!!

Category: Cryptocurrency, Legal

Solana: SOL Potential in 2022!? This You NEED To Know!! ☀️

Category: Cryptocurrency, Legal

Bored Ape Yacht Club Goes Hollywood via Movie Trilogy

Category: Cryptocurrency, Legal, Media

The Bored Ape Yacht Club Is Heading to Hollywood!

Category: Business

Crypto: Coinbase to produce Bored Ape Yacht Club film trilogy

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

In This Story: NFT

NFT is short for Non-Fungible Token.

7 Recent Items: NFT

Music NFT service Royal sees $1 million in fan interest, says CEO and DJ Justin Blau

Category: News

Moonbirds NFTs Fly Into Top Spot on OpenSea

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

Pitbull explains how NFTs could change the music industry

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Manufacturing, News

Pitbull on investing in music NFTs and 3LAU on surging fan interest: CNBC Crypto World

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Manufacturing, News

How OpenSea Cornered The $17 Billion Market For NFTs

Category: Cryptocurrency, News

What’s Bored Ape Yacht Club? [ BAYC Explained Simply ]

Category: Cryptocurrency

Decomplicated: What are NFTs?

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, News

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Planet Normal: Are attacks on PM just ‘parliamentary posturing’ after partygate apology? | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Lilly Singh: My Deepest Insecurities Led To My Greatest Achievements | E136

Category: Opinion

True Crime Story of the Shoe Fetish Slayer Jerry Brudos

Category: Law

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....