CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Bitcoin Above $16.5K; FTX Has Over $1B in Cash, Creditor Meeting Told” – below is their description.

FTX executives are currently trying to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars in cash from hundreds of bank accounts as they seek to resolve the position of the collapsed crypto exchange, its creditors were told Tuesday. Murphy & McGonigle founder James Murphy weighs in on the legal developments. Plus, Messari Senior Research Analyst Tom Dunleavy shares his outlook on the price of bitcoin (BTC) and expectations for 2023.

