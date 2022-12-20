Bitcoin Above $16.5K; FTX Has Over $1B in Cash, Creditor Meeting Told

by
Bitcoin above $16. 5k; ftx has over $1b in cash, creditor meeting told

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Bitcoin Above $16.5K; FTX Has Over $1B in Cash, Creditor Meeting Told” – below is their description.

FTX executives are currently trying to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars in cash from hundreds of bank accounts as they seek to resolve the position of the collapsed crypto exchange, its creditors were told Tuesday. Murphy & McGonigle founder James Murphy weighs in on the legal developments. Plus, Messari Senior Research Analyst Tom Dunleavy shares his outlook on the price of bitcoin (BTC) and expectations for 2023.

Site: https://www.coindesk.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/coindesk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3104779/admin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coindesk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoinDesk

Newsletters: https://www.coindesk.com/newsletters

CoinDesk Podcast Network: https://open.spotify.com/show/2jyIhkvAQhed8AWDZiPpSP

Markets Daily Crypto Roundup: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sDXM8BlxsUqzL2IqmLqwE

CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community.

CoinDesk YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CoinDesk

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

Recent from CoinDesk:

All About Bitcoin

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

Top 5 Crypto Stories That Defined a Hectic 2022

Category: Cryptocurrency

The Hash

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

4 Recent Items: Bitcoin

Stock Market Coverage – Tuesday Afternoon January 3 Yahoo Finance

Category: Business, Finance

Stock Market Coverage – Tuesday Morning January 3 Yahoo Finance

Category: Business, Finance

All About Bitcoin

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

Crypto: Bitcoin dips as investors look ahead to regulation in 2023

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

In This Story: Blockchain

A blockchain is a distributed database that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their crucial role in cryptocurrency systems, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. The innovation with a blockchain is that it guarantees the accuracy and security of a record of data and generates trust without the need for a trusted third party.

2 Recent Items: Blockchain

All About Bitcoin

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

The Hash

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

1 Recent Items: FTX

Crypto: What to watch for in 2023

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Tulsi Gabbard: True happiness is found in service to God and to others #shorts #shortsvideo

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Channing Tatum Reveals Who His Best Friend Is

Category: Tech

Eric Wood : Bills Analyst – Cincinnati Native Talks Career Breakdown Bills – Bengals

Category: Logistics, NFL

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.