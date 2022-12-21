Dave Lapham In The Trenches published this video item, entitled “Bengals QB Joe Burrow | Our Goal Is To Win The Division” – below is their description.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was reminded that the Bengals could clinch their spot in the playoffs this weekend with a win. However, for Burrow and his teammates, the goal is to win the AFC North divisional title and not just make the playoffs. Burrow spoke with media members Tuesday evening about the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making the playoffs, preparing during a short week to play the New England Patriots, center Ted Karras, and Christmas gifts he’s planning to give to his offensive linemen. Dave Lapham In The Trenches YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.