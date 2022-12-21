Bengals QB Joe Burrow | Our Goal Is To Win The Division

by
Bengals qb joe burrow | our goal is to win the division

Dave Lapham In The Trenches published this video item, entitled “Bengals QB Joe Burrow | Our Goal Is To Win The Division” – below is their description.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was reminded that the Bengals could clinch their spot in the playoffs this weekend with a win. However, for Burrow and his teammates, the goal is to win the AFC North divisional title and not just make the playoffs.

Burrow spoke with media members Tuesday evening about the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making the playoffs, preparing during a short week to play the New England Patriots, center Ted Karras, and Christmas gifts he’s planning to give to his offensive linemen.

About This Source - Dave Lapham In The Trenches

Dave Lapham brings his unique view from the worlds of football and broadcasting to his “In The Trenches” podcast/videocast presented by First Star Logistics.

Lapham, a former NFL 3rd Round selection in the 1974 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, spent ten seasons with the Bengals before playing his final two years of professional football for the USFL New Jersey Generals and owner Donald Trump.

In This Story: Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a professional American football franchise based in Cincinnati. The Bengals compete in the National Football League as a member club of the league’s American Football Conference North division. Their home stadium is Paul Brown Stadium, located in downtown Cincinnati.

In This Story: Joe Burrow

Joseph Lee Burrow is an American football quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He played college football at Ohio State and LSU.

In This Story: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a professional American football team based in the Greater Boston area. They compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member club of the league’s American Football Conference (AFC) East division. The team plays its home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which is 22 miles (35 km) southwest of downtown Boston.

In This Story: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a professional American football team based in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member club of the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) South division.

The club is owned by the Glazer family and plays its home games at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The club joined the NFL in 1976 and took their first Super Bowl title in Super Bowl XXXVII. This remained their only playoff win for nearly two decades until they made it to Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season, at which they were the first team to ever play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

