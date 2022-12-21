Dave Lapham In The Trenches published this video item, entitled “Bengals HC Zac Taylor | Focused On Beating New England” – below is their description.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke with media members on Tuesday evening as the Bengals (10-4) start heavy prep work towards their short week opponent, the New England Patriots (7-7), on the road Christmas Eve afternoon.

While some media members are focused on the Bengals making the playoffs, Taylor stressed that his players are focused on beating the New England Patriots and staying focused on winning the AFC North title for the second straight season.

Taylor has the Bengals playing some of the best football in the franchise’s history, with a six-game winning streak on the line Saturday afternoon and a second-straight playoff berth to be earned with a win over the Patriots.

While fans are already building in their excitement with the final two weeks of the season having AFC-leading Buffalo heading to Paycor Stadium for a Monday Night primetime match-up and regular season AFC North title to be won against the Baltimore Ravens to close out the regular season, Taylor and his squad are staying focused on what Bill Belichick has in store for them on Saturday.

With a win over New England, Taylor’s squad would match Bengals founder Paul Brown’s 1970 AFC Central Champions with seven consecutive wins.

However, Taylor and fans know the Bengals could be shorthanded as injuries continue to grow as Trey Hendrickson is still nursing a broken wrist, Cam Taylor-Britt is fighting a shoulder stinger, Hayden Hurst, who has missed the last two games, is still recovering from a calf injury, and Sam Hubbard is questionable with his own calf injury from this past Sunday to name a few.

The game also sees center Ted Karras return to the team that drafted him, where he played 77 games in five seasons while being part of two Super Bowl-winning Patriots squads.

