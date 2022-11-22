IGN published this video item, entitled “Atlanta Writers Breakdown The Show’s Best Scenes” – below is their description.

A surrealist comedy from the mind of Donald Glover (Childish Gambino, Community), also starring Brian Tyree Henry as Paper Boi, LaKeith Stanfield as Darius, and Zazie Beetz as Van, the FX comedy series Atlanta recently wrapped with its Season 4 final episode. Atlanta the series uses its funny take on the Atlanta rap scene as the foundation for discussions of community, race, social media, and the music industry.

Before the show joins the archives of our favorite cult classic TV series and films, we interviewed writer/producers Jamal Olori and Taofik Kolade, who explained some of the best scenes from Atlanta, including Black Justin Bieber, Teddy Perkins, and that wild cameo from Alexander Skarsgard. As it turns out, reality is so bizarre, sometimes the jokes just write themselves.

