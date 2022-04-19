IGN published this video item, entitled “Amy Hennig and Skydance Announce New Star Wars Game – IGN Now” – below is their description.

Uncharted alum Amy Hennig is getting another crack at making a Star Wars game, years after Electronic Arts pulled the plug on Project Ragtag. That game was in development at Visceral Games, while this new one is being made in partnership with Skydance New Media. This is just one of several Star Wars games in development, including Jedi Fallen Order 2, Star Wars: Eclipse, the KOTOR remake, and others. #IGN #Gaming IGN YouTube Channel

