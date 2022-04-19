Amy Hennig and Skydance Announce New Star Wars Game – IGN Now

by

IGN published this video item, entitled “Amy Hennig and Skydance Announce New Star Wars Game – IGN Now” – below is their description.

Uncharted alum Amy Hennig is getting another crack at making a Star Wars game, years after Electronic Arts pulled the plug on Project Ragtag. That game was in development at Visceral Games, while this new one is being made in partnership with Skydance New Media. This is just one of several Star Wars games in development, including Jedi Fallen Order 2, Star Wars: Eclipse, the KOTOR remake, and others.

#IGN #Gaming

IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Recent from IGN:

The Batman: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the New Movie

Category: Gaming

Thor Love & Thunder Trailer: Jane Foster “Girl Thor” Explained

Category: Gaming

Steelrising: 5 Minutes of Gameplay

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....