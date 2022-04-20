Algorand Plans to Black Out Times Square Ahead of Earth Day

The Algorand Foundation will darken New York City’s Times Square ahead of Earth Day, aiming to debunk myths about the carbon impact of blockchain technology and bring awareness to the environmental costs of Times Square billboards. “The Hash” group discusses the need for mass education on the difference between proof-of-stake and proof-of-work consensus mechanisms and Algorand’s ambitions as a “carbon-negative” blockchain.

#EarthDay #CryptoNews

