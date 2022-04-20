CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Algorand Plans to Black Out Times Square Ahead of Earth Day” – below is their description.

The Algorand Foundation will darken New York City’s Times Square ahead of Earth Day, aiming to debunk myths about the carbon impact of blockchain technology and bring awareness to the environmental costs of Times Square billboards. “The Hash” group discusses the need for mass education on the difference between proof-of-stake and proof-of-work consensus mechanisms and Algorand’s ambitions as a “carbon-negative” blockchain. Subscribe to CoinDesk on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CoinDesk?sub_confirmation=1 Site: https://www.coindesk.com Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/coindesk LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3104779/admin Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coindesk Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoinDesk Newsletters: https://www.coindesk.com/newsletters CoinDesk Podcast Network: https://open.spotify.com/show/2jyIhkvAQhed8AWDZiPpSP Markets Daily Crypto Roundup: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sDXM8BlxsUqzL2IqmLqwE CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events, and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. #EarthDay #CryptoNews CoinDesk YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.