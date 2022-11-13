2022 Nitto ATP Finals Live Stream – Practice Court 3 | Turin

by
2022 nitto atp finals live stream - practice court 3 | turin

Tennis TV published this video item, entitled “2022 Nitto ATP Finals Live Stream – Practice Court 3 | Turin” – below is their description.

Monday 14th November – Practice Court 3 Schedule (times CET and subject to change):

12:00pm – Auger-Aliassime + Piraino

1:30pm – Arevalo + Rojer

3:00pm – Puetz + Coach

Watch live Practice Court 1 streaming: https://youtu.be/OcbSH63ip1A

Watch live Practice Court 2 streaming: https://youtu.be/TXNUOmdO03A

Please note schedules are subject to change.

Tennis TV YouTube Channel

