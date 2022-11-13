Tennis TV published this video item, entitled “2022 Nitto ATP Finals Live Stream – Practice Court 3 | Turin” – below is their description.

Monday 14th November – Practice Court 3 Schedule (times CET and subject to change):

12:00pm – Auger-Aliassime + Piraino

1:30pm – Arevalo + Rojer

3:00pm – Puetz + Coach

Watch live Practice Court 1 streaming: https://youtu.be/OcbSH63ip1A

Watch live Practice Court 2 streaming: https://youtu.be/TXNUOmdO03A

Please note schedules are subject to change.

Subscribe to our channel for the best ATP tennis videos and tennis highlights: https://www.youtube.com/tennistv?sub_confirmation=1

Watch official ATP tennis streams from every tournament: http://tnn.is/YouTube

Tennis TV is the official live streaming service of the ATP Tour.

Tennis TV features live streaming, more match highlights and video on demand replays of ATP tennis matches in full on PC, Mac, mobile & tablet apps on iOS & Android. Download the app to stream on your device: http://tnn.is/YouTube

Plus Tennis TV is also available to stream tennis on your TV on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, Xbox One as well as AirPlay and Chromecast.

Get help on Tennis TV with our virtual assistant: https://tnn.is/help-youtube

Buy Tennis TV merchandise in our store: https://tnn.is/store-youtube

Watch the ATP Tour via your local TV broadcaster: https://go.watchtenn.is/atp?p=yt&source=ttv

To enquire about licensing ATP Tour footage contact IMG Replay: http://imgreplay.com/client/atp_media

Tennis TV YouTube Channel