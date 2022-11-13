New York Stock Exchange published this video item, entitled “Mavis Tire has a long history in the automotive aftermarket – Co-CEO David Sorbaro” – below is their description.
David Sorbaro, Co-CEO of Mavis Tire, tells us about the company’s long history in the #automotive aftermarket and how it’s different from other large automotive service brands. #NYSEFloorTalkNew York Stock Exchange YouTube Channel
1 thought on “Mavis Tire has a long history in the automotive aftermarket – Co-CEO David Sorbaro”
Great legacy company that is comprehensively lead by hands on industry professionals, whose leadership and expertise permeate throughout the platform. High commitment to excellence and quality inherent to the customer experience.