Mavis tire has a long history in the automotive aftermarket - co-ceo david sorbaro

David Sorbaro, Co-CEO of Mavis Tire, tells us about the company’s long history in the #automotive aftermarket and how it’s different from other large automotive service brands. #NYSEFloorTalk New York Stock Exchange YouTube Channel

