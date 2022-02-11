Market Recap February 10, 2022: Stocks close near lows, Dow drops 500 points

Tracie McMillion, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Head of Global Asset Allocation, and GuideStone Capital Management President David Spika join Yahoo Finances Emily McCormick and Bradley Smith to discuss the Fed’s easing into monetary policy, inflation and CPI data, and volatility.

