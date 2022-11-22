CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Why Currency Is the Best Performing Crypto Sector Despite FTX Fallout” – below is their description.

CoinDesk Indices Managing Director Jodie Gunzberg discusses the six sectors of asset classes covered by the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) and why currency is the best performing sector. Plus, insights on the increasing risk and volatility across the asset class. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

