CoinFund President on FTX Contagion Fears

by
CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “CoinFund President on FTX Contagion Fears” – below is their description.

According to a Bloomberg report, Genesis Global Trading is in talks with potential investors for at least $1 billion in fresh capital. CoinFund President Chris Perkins discusses the state of the crypto industry as it continues to suffer ripple effects from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Genesis and CoinDesk are both owned by the Digital Currency Group.

CoinDesk YouTube Channel

About This Source - CoinDesk

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

