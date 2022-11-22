CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “CoinFund President on FTX Contagion Fears” – below is their description.

According to a Bloomberg report, Genesis Global Trading is in talks with potential investors for at least $1 billion in fresh capital. CoinFund President Chris Perkins discusses the state of the crypto industry as it continues to suffer ripple effects from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Genesis and CoinDesk are both owned by the Digital Currency Group. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

