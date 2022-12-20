Boris Johnson’s Brother Reportedly Resigns as Binance Adviser; Grayscale Developments

Jo Johnson, brother of former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson, resigned from the advisory board of crypto exchange Binance, according to London’s Telegraph. Plus, Grayscale Investments is exploring options to return a portion of investment capital if the SEC refuses to approve its spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Grayscale is owned by the Digital Currency Group and is a sister company of CoinDesk.

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange which is currently the largest exchange in the world in terms of daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies. It was founded in 2017 and is registered in the Cayman Islands. Binance was founded by Changpeng Zhao, a developer who had previously created high frequency trading software.

The company has launched various cryptocurrencies: Binance Coin (BNB), launched June 2017, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), launched September 2020. Binance Smart Chain operates using “Proof of Staked Authority”, a combination of proof of stake and proof of authority.

Binance is currently under investigation by both the United States Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service on allegations of money laundering and tax offenses. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ordered Binance to stop all regulated activity in the United Kingdom in June 2021.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

