Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “LIVE: Event highlighting new government funds for a nationwide EV charging network” – below is their description.

#TransportationSecretaryPeteButtigieg #EnergySecretaryJenniferGranholm #Elevtricvehicles #EV Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are speaking at the Department of Transportation headquarters detailing new funds for the U.S. electric vehicle charging network. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.