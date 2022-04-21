Public Debt Transparency—Aligning Law with the Public Good | Analytical Corner, Spring Meetings 2022

Debt transparency is fundamental to promote sustainable borrowing, enable sound fiscal management, inform debt restructuring processes and support accountability over the use of public resources. While there have been advances across countries, critical legal gaps remain which may lead to underreporting of debt and contingent liabilities, uncoordinated institutional arrangements, misuse of confidentiality clauses, and weak accountability.

This presentation will illustrate how, in implementing international standards and best practices, domestic legal frameworks for public debt and financial management can support debt transparency.

