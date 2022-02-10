Lacker: ‘Substantial’ Fed Rate Hikes Needed

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Former Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker says there’s a “very strong argument” for a 50 basis point rate increase by the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee in March. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets.”

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance: