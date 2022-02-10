Investors need to diversify their approach to inflation: Market strategist

by

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Investors need to diversify their approach to inflation: Market strategist” – below is their description.

#Market #Strategist

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jordan Jackson joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss how investors can hedge against or outpace inflation.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Fed Chair Powell ‘wrapped the ribbon around’ slower rate hikes: Strategist

Category: Business

Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

Category: Business

Russia-Ukraine: We’re not seeing crypto being used to evade sanctions, Coindesk editor says

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

1 Recent Items: Inflation

Oil prices: Sanctions, shortage fears rattle market

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....