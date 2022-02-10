Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Investors need to diversify their approach to inflation: Market strategist” – below is their description.
#Market #Strategist
J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jordan Jackson joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss how investors can hedge against or outpace inflation.Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.