Nation Theft!! Art, Yachts, Jets, Movies & GS Bankers!!

Coin Bureau published this video item, entitled "Nation Theft!! Art, Yachts, Jets, Movies & GS Bankers!!"

– TIMESTAMPS –

0:00 Intro

1:44 1MDB Backstory

4:49 Introduction To 1MDB

6:18 The Mastermind

8:14 Jho Low’s Strategy With 1MDB

9:48 ‘Good Star’ & 1MDB’s First Venture

11:44 Goldman Sachs Involvement

13:08 Ex-Goldman Banker Convicted

15:29 Consequences Of PetroSaudi Data Leaks

16:53 Final Thoughts

18:26 Outro

📜 Disclaimer 📜

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall be construed to be financial legal or tax advice. The content of this video is solely the opinions of the speaker who is not a licensed financial advisor or registered investment advisor. Trading cryptocurrencies poses considerable risk of loss. The speaker does not guarantee any particular outcome.

About This Source - Coin Bureau

An educational resource for navigating the cryptocurrency markets, started in 2017. News, reviews and extensive trading analysis.

Videos are hosted by cryptocurrency influencer “Guy”. The YouTube channel started in 2019.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. It offers services in investment management, securities, asset management, prime brokerage, and securities underwriting.

Malaysia is a Southeast Asian country occupying parts of the Malay Peninsula and the island of Borneo. It's known for its beaches, rainforests and mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian and European cultural influences. The capital, Kuala Lumpur, is home to colonial buildings, busy shopping districts such as Bukit Bintang and skyscrapers such as the iconic, 451m-tall Petronas Twin Towers. 

