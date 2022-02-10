Inflation ‘is a bigger picture problem’ for the Fed: Economist

by

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Inflation ‘is a bigger picture problem’ for the Fed: Economist” – below is their description.

#Inflation #Fed

Matthew Luzzetti, Deutsche Bank Securities Chief US Economist joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung to discuss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, rent and health care inflation, and Fed policy.

Brian Cheung is an on-air reporter covering the Federal Reserve, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance.

Deutsche Bank AG is a German multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy.

