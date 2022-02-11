Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Growth Stabilization a Major Driver in China: CICC’s Wang” – below is their description.

Wang Hanfeng, managing director and chief strategist at China International Capital Corp. Ltd., or CICC, discusses Chinese markets, his investment strategy and where he’s finding opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.