flyExclusive CEO tells us about the decision to go public and how the capital raised will be used

by
Jim Seagrave, Founder, Chairman & CEO at flyExclusive, tells us about his decision to take the company public and how the additional capital will be utilized. #NYSEFloorTalk

The New York Stock Exchange is an American stock exchange in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan in New York City. It is by far the world’s largest stock exchange by market capitalization of its listed companies at US$30.1 trillion as of February 2018.

