Zelenskiy: Situation in Mariupol Extremely Severe

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Zelenskiy: Situation in Mariupol Extremely Severe” – below is their description.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday in a video on social media called for the international community to ramp up its supply of military aid to his country to help fight off the Russian invasion. He said the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol remains extremely severe with tens of thousands of residents’ fate unknown. (Ukrainian with English subtitles.)

——–

Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

IMF Cuts Japan’s 2022 Growth Forecast to 2.4% From 3.3%

Category: Business, Finance, Manufacturing

Sri Lanka, Pakistan Seeking IMF Aid Amid Economic Crises

Category: Business, Finance

Yen Is Poised to Test 130 Against Dollar in 14th Straight Selloff

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

IMF Cuts Japan’s 2022 Growth Forecast to 2.4% From 3.3%

Category: Business, Finance, Manufacturing

Sri Lanka, Pakistan Seeking IMF Aid Amid Economic Crises

Category: Business, Finance

Crypto: IMF warns of rising risks in emerging markets

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Yen Is Poised to Test 130 Against Dollar in 14th Straight Selloff

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Will Putin use nuclear weapons in Ukraine? | Oxford Crisis Researcher explains

Category: News

Russia strikes Mariupol steel plant that has become Ukraine’s stronghold in strategic city

Category: Construction, Logistics, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....