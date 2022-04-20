Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Zelenskiy: Situation in Mariupol Extremely Severe” – below is their description.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday in a video on social media called for the international community to ramp up its supply of military aid to his country to help fight off the Russian invasion. He said the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol remains extremely severe with tens of thousands of residents’ fate unknown. (Ukrainian with English subtitles.)
——–
Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com
Connect with us on…
Twitter: https://twitter.com/business
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.